24-hour booze ban for local elections

The alcohol sales section at all supermarkets and shops in 76 provinces will be closed for 24 hours from 6pm on Friday due to local elections. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

A 24-hour ban on all alcoholic beverages will be enforced from 6pm on Friday in 76 provinces, including popular tourist destinations like Phuket and Chiang Mai, as Thailand prepares for local elections nationwide.

The Election Commission has reminded shops in the provinces holding elections of the ban, which will be in effect from 6pm Friday to 6pm Saturday. Violators could face fines of up to 10,000 baht and/or a six-month jail sentence.

Elections for provincial administration organisation presidents or PAO council members, or both, will take place across the country on Saturday.

Bangkok and the Pattaya city area are exempt from the ban due to their status as special administrative zones with their own elections. However, areas in Bang Lamung next to Pattaya will have an alcohol ban, as they are part of Chon Buri province.