Bangkok ranked 2nd best city
published : 3 Feb 2025 at 07:54
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Bangkok has been ranked second after the South African city of Cape Town in Time Out magazine's 50 Best Cities in the World 2025 list.
The ranking is based on a survey of 18,500 travellers worldwide, which noted various aspects of each city, such as culture, food, nightlife, residents' happiness and overall value for money.
Results showed that 84% of residents in Bangkok find dining out affordable, while 86% of the respondents rated the city's food scene "good" or "amazing".
According to Time Out, Bangkok is a diverse city, offering everything from delicious street food to luxurious fine dining.
The Thai capital also boasts natural and cultural landmarks like temples and the Grand Palace, along with beautiful parks.
Additionally, Bangkok is praised for its efficient public transportation, with the BTS and MRT networks making it easier for locals and tourists to explore the city.
Popular areas like Thong Lor and Ekamai are also recognised among the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.
This ranking marks Bangkok's jump from 24th place last year and reaffirms its status as a vibrant and exciting city, both for tourists and residents alike. The other cities on the list's top 10 after Cape Town and Bangkok are New York, Melbourne, London, New Orleans, Mexico City, Porto, Shanghai and Copenhagen.
Vocabulary
- affordable: not expensive - ไม่แพง
- culture (noun): the customs and beliefs, art, way of life and social organization of a particular country or group - วัฒนธรรม
- diverse (adj): including people from many different backgrounds; very different from each other - หลากหลาย
- landmark: a building or place that is easily recognised, especially one which you can use to judge where you are - สถานที่ที่เป็นจุดสังเกต
- neighbourhood (noun): a particular area of a city or town or other area - ละแวก, ย่าน
- ranking: the position of somebody/something on a scale that shows how good or important they are in relation to other similar people or things, especially in sport - อันดับ
- resident: a person who lives in a particular area - ผู้ที่อาศัยในท้องที่
- status: position - สถานภาพ
- survey: the act of asking for and recording information - การสำรวจ, การหาข้อมูล
- Keywords
- bangkok
- thailand
- best city
- Best Cities in the World