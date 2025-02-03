Nine injured in Phuket bus plunge
published : 3 Feb 2025 at 08:30
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
Nine people, including seven foreigners, were injured when a tour bus plunged 20 metres down a hill from a road heading to Phuket's Patong beach on Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened on Karon hill in tambon Karon, police said, who were alerted at about 1pm.
The driver told police that the bus was travelling from Kata beach to Patong when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve and skidded off the road for about 20 metres.
The force of the crash injured nine people — five men and four women. They were four Chinese, two Russians, a German and a Thai woman and the Thai driver. Four of them were sent to Patong Hospital.
Rescue workers were preparing to retrieve the bus as the police investigation continued.
Vocabulary
- force (noun): an effect that causes things to move in a particular way - กำลังแรง, แรงบังคับ
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- injured (adj): hurt in an accident, natural disaster, attack, etc. - ได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- plunge (noun): fall; falling; a sudden movement downwards or away from something - การตกอย่างรวดเร็ว, การพุ่งลงไป
- retrieve (verb): to get something back, especially something that is not easy to find - ได้กลับคืนมา
- skid: (especially of a vehicle) to slide along a surface so that you have no control - ลื่น,เลื่อนไถล,เซ,ลื่นไหล
- vehicle: a machine that you travel in or on, especially one with an engine that travels on roads, e.g., a car, bus, van, truck, etc. - ยานพาหนะ