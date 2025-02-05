B5m gold robbery in Pathum Thani mall
published : 5 Feb 2025 at 07:35
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Pongpat Wongyala
Police are hunting a robber who stole jewellery worth about 5 million baht from a shopping mall gold shop in Pathum Thani province on Monday.
The Aurora gold shop, on the second floor of the Big C superstore in Lam Luk Ka district, was robbed a few minutes before noon on Monday, police said.
The thief stole more than 100 baht-weight of gold necklaces, worth slightly over 5 million baht.
Investigators found fingerprints which should be useful, police said. Security camera footage showed that although the robber was well covered up, he did not wear gloves.
There were two female employees on duty when the robber entered the shop at 11.24am, but no customers.
Employee Lawan Orna, 35, said the robber walked behind the counter and told her and her colleague to sit down, before gathering up gold necklaces from showcases and then leaving.
Camera recordings showed the robber calmly grabbing the necklaces and walking away from the shop through the mall, and then leaving on a motorcycle.
The employees did not try to resist. Police said they did the right thing.
The investigation is continuing.
The robber, seen in CCTV footage. (Photo supplied)
Vocabulary
- calmly: in a relaxed way without anxiety - อย่างใจเย็น, อย่างไม่ตื่นเต้น, อย่างสงบ
- colleague (noun): someone who works in the same organisation or department as you do or someone you know who has the same type of job - เพื่อนร่วมงาน
- counter: a long flat surface over which goods are sold or business is done in a shop/store, bank, etc - เคาน์เตอร์, โต๊ะขนาดยาว
- fingerprint: a mark that you leave on something when you touch it, showing the pattern of lines on the skin of your fingers - รอยนิ้วมือ
- gloves (noun): pieces of clothing that cover your fingers and hands - ถุงมือ
- resist: to oppose or fight against someone or something - ต่อต้าน
- robbed: to have money stolen from you directly, with a person threatening you, hitting you or using a gun - การปล้น, การโจรกรรม
- robber: a person who steals from a person or place, especially using violence or threats - โจร, คนปล้น, คนชิงทรัพย์
- robbery: the crime of stealing money or goods from a bank, shop/store, person, etc - การปล้น, การโจรกรรม
- stole (past of steal): moved somewhere quietly and secretly - ค่อยๆ เคลื่อนเข้าใกล้, ค่อยๆ แอบเข้าใกล้
- thief: someone who steals something. An instance of stealing something is called a theft - ขโมย