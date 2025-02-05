B5m gold robbery in Pathum Thani mall

Police question two employees of the Aurora gold shop after the robbery in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani, on Monday. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

Police are hunting a robber who stole jewellery worth about 5 million baht from a shopping mall gold shop in Pathum Thani province on Monday.

The Aurora gold shop, on the second floor of the Big C superstore in Lam Luk Ka district, was robbed a few minutes before noon on Monday, police said.

The thief stole more than 100 baht-weight of gold necklaces, worth slightly over 5 million baht.

Investigators found fingerprints which should be useful, police said. Security camera footage showed that although the robber was well covered up, he did not wear gloves.

There were two female employees on duty when the robber entered the shop at 11.24am, but no customers.

Employee Lawan Orna, 35, said the robber walked behind the counter and told her and her colleague to sit down, before gathering up gold necklaces from showcases and then leaving.

Camera recordings showed the robber calmly grabbing the necklaces and walking away from the shop through the mall, and then leaving on a motorcycle.

The employees did not try to resist. Police said they did the right thing.

The investigation is continuing.

The robber, seen in CCTV footage. (Photo supplied)