Tutoring school owner faces rape charge

Pol Col Wiwat Assawawiboon and Pavena Hongsakul speak about the sexual abuse case involving the owner of a tutoring school in Pathum Thani. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

The owner of a well-known Pathum Thani tutoring school has been arrested on charges of raping one student and sexually molesting two others.

Police arrested Pairat Pipitwatthanaphol, 52, at his house in Sam Khok district after a complaint by Pavena Hongsakul, the founder of the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women.

Ms Pavena earlier took three families to meet police. They gave statements about alleged sexual abuse of children aged 14, 15 and 18.

Ms Pavena was first approached by the parents of an 18-year-old girl. They said that their daughter, a Mathayom Suksa 6 (Grade 12) student, took a course at Mr Pairat’s school.

According to the parents, the suspect raped their daughter after a class on Oct 19 last year. They said further assaults followed but the girl continued studying at the school. On Dec 15, she decided to tell her parents what had happened as she no longer wanted to study there.

On Dec 17, the parents sought help from Ms Pavena. The girl said two other students, aged 14 and 15, were also molested.

Police were preparing to take the suspect to court after they finish questioning him.

The parents of the two other victims were expected to file charges later, police said.