Jurassic World approved in Bangkok

The conceptual design of Jurassic World: The Experience, owned by Asset World Corp. (Photo: Narumon Kasemsuk)

The Board of Investment (BoI) has approved a project to build Jurassic World, a new Bangkok-based attraction featuring animatronic dinosaurs, to promote tourism.

The 1.2-billion-baht project, covering 4,000 square metres, will be located in Asiatique The Riverfront, an open-air mall on the banks of the Chao Phraya River.

Asset World Attraction and Retail, a part of Asset World Corp (AWC), received the green light from the BoI to go ahead with the investment.

The project, named Jurassic World: The Experience, is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Inspired by the Hollywood movie Jurassic World, Asset World Attraction and Retail is aiming to build a new attraction containing lifelike robotic dinosaur replicas.

AWC said earlier it plans to open the park in this year's second quarter, as part of the first phase of its five-year plan for Asiatique The Riverfront.

Jurassic World: The Experience hopes to attract visitors of all ages from both domestic and international markets.