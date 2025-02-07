Jurassic World approved in Bangkok
published : 7 Feb 2025 at 07:29
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Lamonphet Apisitniran
The Board of Investment (BoI) has approved a project to build Jurassic World, a new Bangkok-based attraction featuring animatronic dinosaurs, to promote tourism.
The 1.2-billion-baht project, covering 4,000 square metres, will be located in Asiatique The Riverfront, an open-air mall on the banks of the Chao Phraya River.
Asset World Attraction and Retail, a part of Asset World Corp (AWC), received the green light from the BoI to go ahead with the investment.
The project, named Jurassic World: The Experience, is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.
Inspired by the Hollywood movie Jurassic World, Asset World Attraction and Retail is aiming to build a new attraction containing lifelike robotic dinosaur replicas.
AWC said earlier it plans to open the park in this year's second quarter, as part of the first phase of its five-year plan for Asiatique The Riverfront.
Jurassic World: The Experience hopes to attract visitors of all ages from both domestic and international markets.
Vocabulary
- bank: a raised area of land along the side of a river (or canal) - ริมฝั่งแม่น้ำ
- domestic: inside the country being talked about - ภายในประเทศ
- experience (noun): an event or activity that affects you in some way - ประสบการณ์
- green light: permission to go ahead and do something that you are waiting to do -
- investment (noun): the act of investing money in something - การลงทุน
- phase: a particular period of time during the development of something - ตอน, ขั้นตอน, ช่วง, ระยะ
- replica: an accurate copy of something - งานศิลปะที่จำลองจากของจริง, ของจำลอง
- robotic (adj): connected with robots (machines that can perform a complicated series of tasks automatically) - เกี่ยวกับหุ่นยนต์
- Keywords
- Thailand
- BoI
- Jurassic World
- theme park
- bangkok