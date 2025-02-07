BangkokPost.com

Jurassic World approved in Bangkok

published : 7 Feb 2025 at 07:29

writer: Gary Boyle

ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Lamonphet Apisitniran

The conceptual design of Jurassic World: The Experience, owned by Asset World Corp. (Photo: Narumon Kasemsuk)
The Board of Investment (BoI) has approved a project to build Jurassic World, a new Bangkok-based attraction featuring animatronic dinosaurs, to promote tourism.

The 1.2-billion-baht project, covering 4,000 square metres, will be located in Asiatique The Riverfront, an open-air mall on the banks of the Chao Phraya River.

Asset World Attraction and Retail, a part of Asset World Corp (AWC), received the green light from the BoI to go ahead with the investment.

The project, named Jurassic World: The Experience, is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Inspired by the Hollywood movie Jurassic World, Asset World Attraction and Retail is aiming to build a new attraction containing lifelike robotic dinosaur replicas.

AWC said earlier it plans to open the park in this year's second quarter, as part of the first phase of its five-year plan for Asiatique The Riverfront.

Jurassic World: The Experience hopes to attract visitors of all ages from both domestic and international markets.

Vocabulary

  • bank: a raised area of land along the side of a river (or canal) - ริมฝั่งแม่น้ำ
  • domestic: inside the country being talked about - ภายในประเทศ
  • experience (noun): an event or activity that affects you in some way - ประสบการณ์
  • green light: permission to go ahead and do something that you are waiting to do -
  • investment (noun): the act of investing money in something - การลงทุน
  • phase: a particular period of time during the development of something - ตอน, ขั้นตอน, ช่วง, ระยะ
  • replica: an accurate copy of something - งานศิลปะที่จำลองจากของจริง, ของจำลอง
  • robotic (adj): connected with robots (machines that can perform a complicated series of tasks automatically) - เกี่ยวกับหุ่นยนต์
