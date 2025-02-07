Koh Samui ferry ends ban on electric vehicles

Crew members of Raja Ferry Port Plc use a fire blanket to extinguish a blaze involving an electric vehicle during a drill on one of its ferries on Friday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

The operator of ferries between mainland Surat Thani and Koh Samui will resume accepting electric vehicles (EVs) starting Tuesday, ending a three-month ban due to safety concerns.

Raja Ferry Port Plc, said on Friday that it will accept EVs twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays from Don Sak district to Koh Samui.

Raja Ferry also operates routes to Koh Phangan and Koh Phaluai, both located in Koh Samui district.

The ban on EVs, in effect since November last year, aimed to ensure the safety of ships and passengers, though hybrid cars were allowed.

Seatran Ferry, another firm offering the same service, allows EVs on board but requires them to park only on the front and rear sections of the ship.

Raja Ferry announced that it needed to upgrade its equipment, including fire extinguishers for EVs, before allowing them back on the ferries.

Fires blamed on batteries in EVs have attracted a lot of public attention worldwide, but studies show that the fire risk is actually higher in non-electric vehicles.