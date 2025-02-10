Four Japanese arrested at Myanmar border
published : 10 Feb 2025 at 08:19
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Four Japanese nationals have been arrested in Mae Sot district of Tak province after illegally crossing the Thailand-Myanmar border to Myawaddy, police said on Saturday.
Police said the Japanese suspects travelled by van into Mae Sot, where they checked into a hotel on Jan 31. They checked out on Feb 1, took a taxi to the Rim Moei Market, near the 1st Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, and walked around like other tourists before disappearing.
At 11am the same day, police spotted a Myanmar national arriving from Myawaddy to Thailand via the bridge. The individual picked up the luggage belonging to the Japanese men from the hotel and returned to Myanmar without passing through Thai customs.
Authorities determined that the Japanese men had illegally crossed the border and were likely involved in transnational crimes or a call centre scam gang targeting Japanese people.
Police contacted the Japanese Embassy, which confirmed the four had criminal records and multiple arrest warrants for drug-related offences in Japan. When the individuals crossed back into Thailand on Friday, they were immediately arrested, and their tourist visas were revoked, police said.
Vocabulary
- criminal record (noun): a police record of arrests and/or crimes that a person was found guilty of -
- customs: the place at a port, airport or border where travellers' bags are looked at to find out if any goods are being carried illegally - ด่านศุลกากร
- disappear: to move something or someone somewhere where they can no longer be seen - หายไป, สาบสูญ, สูญหาย
- individual: a person considered separately rather than as part of a group - บุคคล
- luggage (noun): baggage; all the cases and bags that you take with you when you travel - กระเป๋าเดินทาง
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- revoke: to officially say that something is no longer legal - เพิกถอน
- scam: a dishonest plan, especially for getting money - กลโกง, แผนร้าย
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- transnational: involving more than one country; present in more than one country - ข้ามชาติ
- visa: an official document or mark in your passport that allows you to enter or leave a country for a specific purpose or period of time - วีซ่า, เอกสารอนุมัติที่ประทับตราบนหนังสือเดินทาง