Bangkok slow to enforce new speed limit

Speed limit signs on Phaya Thai Road in Bangkok's Ratchathewi district. (File photo)

A new speed limit has been in effect in Thailand's capital for more than a month but traffic police are still waiting for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to install AI security cameras to help them enforce it.

The BMA on Dec 23 adopted a new speed limit of 60 km/h on most roads in the capital, excluding key 13 major roads, and 50 km/h around the Grand Palace.

On 10 roads close to the Grand Palace, the speed limit is now 50km/h, with an additional "no honking of horns" rule.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post, police said the measure aims to reduce the number of accidents and increase road safety. In the past, Bangkok allowed motorists to drive at 80 km/h.

Reducing the speed to 50-60 km/h in the city is a major challenge, they said, adding that Bangkok ranks among the top five for the highest road accidents in the world.

Traffic police will use AI cameras to record traffic violations because there are not enough police to monitor every road.