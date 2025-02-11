Canadian found dead in car with a farewell letter

A police officer with the sedan in which a Canadian man was found dead in Muang district of Phuket province on Monday. (Photo: Karon police station)

A Canadian man was found dead in a parked car at a beach in Phuket on Monday morning, along with a letter outlining his final wishes.

The locked car was parked at the entrance to Nui beach in tambon Karon. It was reported to police around 9.15am.

Police and a forensic team unlocked the car. Along with the man's body they found a Canadian passport and a letter written in English.

The man was identified in the passport as Ian Macaulay, 53, from Montreal.

The letter was dated Feb 9 and addressed to a person named Naz. It referred to his health problems and the financial burden on his family. One of his wishes was for one day of religious rites and then for his ashes to be scattered in the Andaman Sea off Kamala beach.

Police said Macaulay ran an online accommodation platform. It appeared that health and business problems had led him to take his own life.