Canadian found dead in car with a farewell letter
published : 11 Feb 2025 at 07:36
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
A Canadian man was found dead in a parked car at a beach in Phuket on Monday morning, along with a letter outlining his final wishes.
The locked car was parked at the entrance to Nui beach in tambon Karon. It was reported to police around 9.15am.
Police and a forensic team unlocked the car. Along with the man's body they found a Canadian passport and a letter written in English.
The man was identified in the passport as Ian Macaulay, 53, from Montreal.
The letter was dated Feb 9 and addressed to a person named Naz. It referred to his health problems and the financial burden on his family. One of his wishes was for one day of religious rites and then for his ashes to be scattered in the Andaman Sea off Kamala beach.
Police said Macaulay ran an online accommodation platform. It appeared that health and business problems had led him to take his own life.
Vocabulary
- ashes: the powder that is left after a dead person's body has been cremated (= burned) - เถ้ากระดูก
- burden: a serious or difficult responsibility that you have to deal with - ภาระ
- farewell: saying goodbye to someone when you do not expect to see them again for a long time - การกล่าวลา, การลาจาก
- forensic: relating to the use of scientific methods to solve crimes or to find out why something happened - เกี่ยวกับนิติวิทยาศาสตร์
- rite: a traditional ceremony, especially a religious one - พิธีกรรม (พระราชพิธี)
- scattered: spread over a large area or time period - กระจัดกระจาย
- take their own life: to kill yourself -
- wish (noun): something that you want to have in the future - ความปรารถนา, ความประสงค์, ความต้องการ, ความอยาก