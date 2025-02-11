Alleged Russian hackers arrested in Phuket
published : 11 Feb 2025 at 08:21
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Police have arrested four Russians living in Phuket who are wanted in Switzerland and the United States on multiple charges of using ransomware to demand payments totalling US$16 million baht.
The men aged 27 to 39 were arrested on Sunday from separate residences in Muang and Thalang districts of Phuket.
Police also seized about 40 items as evidence, including computers and mobile phones. Police did not give the mens' names.
Police said the four suspects allegedly used ransomware to attack 17 companies in Switzerland between April 30, 2023 and Oct 26, 2024. They demanded payment in exchange for the codes to unlock the hacked computer systems.
They also allegedly sent threats via email and phone calls to victims who refused to pay. The messages included threats to expose or sell stolen data.
Police said the four suspects allegedly attacked about 1,000 people worldwide and caused about US$16 million in damages, more than 500 million baht, in total.
The raids and arrests were in response to requests from authorities in the US and Switzerland. The four men will be extradited to answer the charges in the two countries.
Vocabulary
- allegedly: claimed to have done something wrong, but not yet proven - ที่ถูกกล่าวหา
- arrest: (of the police) taking someone to a police station because they are believed to have committed a crime - การจับกุม
- data: facts or information, especially when examined and used to find out things or to make decisions - ข้อมูล, ตัวเลข, สถิติ
- expose: to make something or someone publicly known because you believe something illegal or dishonest has happened - เปิดเผยออกมา
- extradite: to officially send back someone who has been accused or found guilty of a crime to the country where the crime was committed for a trial - ส่งตัวกลับ
- hack: to secretly find a way of looking at and/or changing information on somebody else's computer system without permission - เจาะเข้าโปรแกรมคอมพิวเตอร์อย่างผิดกฎหมาย
- hacker: a person who secretly finds a way of looking at and/or changing information on somebody else's computer system without permission - ผู้ที่มีความชำนาญในการใช้คอมพิวเตอร์ไปในทางที่ผิดกฎหมาย เช่น แอบขโมยข้อมูลจากคอมพิวเตอร์ในเครือข่าย
- ransomware (noun): a type of harmful software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid. -
- residence: a place where someone lives - ที่อยู่อาศัย
- seize (verb): to take something using force - ยึด, จับกุม
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย