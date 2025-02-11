Aeroflot plane makes emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi
published : 11 Feb 2025 at 09:18
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supoj Wancharoen
A Moscow-bound Boeing 777-300ER Aeroflot Airlines plane with 346 people onboard made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday night following a landing gear problem.
The Moscow-bound flight left Phuket Airport at 3.20pm on Monday and circled above the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand for five hours before seeking an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
There were reports that after takeoff, the nose gear of the plane retracted but its cover failed to close. The pilots then circled the plane over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to burn off fuel before landing the plane safely at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 9.11pm.
Aeroflot said that 15 crew members and 331 passengers would stay at a hotel outside the airport pending a substitute flight.
Vocabulary
- crew members (noun): the people who work on a ship, aircraft, television programme, etc. - กลุ่มคนที่ทำงานร่วมกัน, ลูกเรือ
- fuel: any material that produces heat or power, usually when it is burnt - เชื้อเพลิง
- gear (noun): the special equipment that you use for a particular job or activity - อุปกรณ์
- landing: an act of bringing an aircraft or a spacecraft down to the ground after a journey - การลงสู่พื้นดิน
- pending: waiting to be dealt with, settled or completed - ยังค้างอยู่, ซึ่งยังไม่จบสิ้น, อยู่ในระหว่าง
- substitute: something that is used instead of something else - สิ่งที่เข้าแทน