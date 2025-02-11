Bus left hanging on Bangkok road

The No.167 bus, its front end lifted three metres up by cables strung alongside Taksin Road, Bangkok, on Monday night. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

Emergency responders called to an accident on Monday night were confronted with the unusual sight of a public bus hanging metres above the road, its front end tangled in low hanging cables.

The bus driver’s mirror had caught in the cables when the vehicle skidded off the road after crossing a Bangkok bridge.

Police, rescuers and electricity repair crews were called to the scene on Taksin Road about 11.45pm.

They found a No.167 bus hanging from cables strung along the roadside, its front wheels about 3 metres above the ground.

The bus was carrying a driver and a conductor, and there were three passengers. There were no injuries.

The driver said she had come off Bangkok Bridge and was heading for Chom Thong Road when the bus went into a slide, and she lost control.

She tryied to keep to the left and not crash into other vehicles, she said. Her left mirror became entangled with low-hanging cables that lifted the front of the moving vehicle high into the air.

Repair crews cleared the bus of the cables, and it was lowered back to the ground, with the help of a crane. There was no obvious damage.