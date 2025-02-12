PM orders review of 2-5pm alcohol sale ban
published : 12 Feb 2025 at 08:11
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has ordered a review of the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages from 2pm to 5pm following calls by business groups to support tourism.
The prime minister ordered a review of the 53-year-old rule.
The ban was announced in 1972 to stop officials drinking during work hours.
Ms Paetongtarn said many business groups had complained that restrictions on selling alcoholic beverages were an obstacle to stimulating the country’s economy.
The prime minister said she had asked the relevant agencies to study the afternoon ban, as well as the ban on sales on Buddhist holy days to see how they affected tourism.
Alcohol sales in Thailand are also banned on election days, starting on the evening before polls open.
Ms Paetongtarn said safety must be taken into consideration to prevent young people from having easy access to alcoholic beverages.
“We view that this year’s theme is the year of tourism. Therefore, this issue must be considered again,” she said, referring to the government’s recent announcement of Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025.
Vocabulary
- access: having the opportunity to have or use something - มีโอกาสในการใช้
- ban: an official statement ordering people not to do, sell or use something - การห้าม
- call (noun): a request, an order or a demand for somebody to do something or to go somewhere - ข้อเรียกร้อง
- economy: the relationship between production, trade and the supply of money in a particular country or region - เศรษฐกิจ
- obstacle: a difficulty or problem that prevents you from achieving something - อุปสรรค ขวากหนาม
- restriction: a rule, action or situation that limits or controls someone or something - การจำกัด, การควบคุม
- review: the process of studying or examining a situation, policy, or idea again in order to decide whether it is suitable or satisfactory - การทบทวน
- stimulate: to make something develop or become more active; to encourage something - กระตุ้น, ส่งเสริม