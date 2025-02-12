PM orders review of 2-5pm alcohol sale ban

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks to reporters after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has ordered a review of the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages from 2pm to 5pm following calls by business groups to support tourism.

The prime minister ordered a review of the 53-year-old rule.

The ban was announced in 1972 to stop officials drinking during work hours.

Ms Paetongtarn said many business groups had complained that restrictions on selling alcoholic beverages were an obstacle to stimulating the country’s economy.

The prime minister said she had asked the relevant agencies to study the afternoon ban, as well as the ban on sales on Buddhist holy days to see how they affected tourism.

Alcohol sales in Thailand are also banned on election days, starting on the evening before polls open.

Ms Paetongtarn said safety must be taken into consideration to prevent young people from having easy access to alcoholic beverages.

“We view that this year’s theme is the year of tourism. Therefore, this issue must be considered again,” she said, referring to the government’s recent announcement of Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025.