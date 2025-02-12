University expels two over soup attack

Preem: Now in police custody

Bangkok University has expelled two students who were seen assaulting a younger student in a video clip that went viral on social media last week.

The clip, which showed the two students pouring hot soup on another student at a noodle shop in Pathum Thani, sparked a protest by about a hundred people near Bangkok University's Rangsit campus on Saturday evening.

They demanded that the students responsible apologise to the victim and urged the university to take urgent action to address the incident, which took place on Thursday.

As a result of the assault, the victim suffered burns across his back, neck and arms. He was also reportedly beaten and had his hair forcibly cut.

The university announced the expulsion of Rasipa "Preem" Satchawan, 22, and Chakatpol "Oshi" Wachirawan, 19, on its Facebook page on Monday, saying their actions violated the law and its regulations on student discipline.

Police said the two students were arrested on Sunday.

They are currently detained at Khlong Luang station.

Neither suspects have issued an apology for their actions.