Russian dies on tourist boat after using slide
published : 12 Feb 2025 at 11:07
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
A Russian man collapsed and died after using a water slide on a tourist boat in the sea off Pattaya on Tuesday evening.
Rescuers were called to the vessel, which was near Koh Sak in Bang Lamung district, about 5pm on Tuesday.
They found Andrew Anganov, 33, a Russian national, lying unconscious and without a pulse on the boat deck.
He was rushed by speedboat to Pattaya City Hospital. All attempts resuscitate him during the trip were unsuccessful.
A crew member of the tour boat said the Russian had used a slide installed on the boat and plunged into the sea. When he got back on the boat he complained about a severe pain in his back before collapsing.
Pattaya tourist police said the man was a tourist and had arrived in Pattaya on Sunday.
Vocabulary
- collapse: to fall down suddenly - พังลงมา ล้ม, พังครืน
- deck (noun): the top outside floor of a ship, boat or building - ดาดฟ้าเรือ
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- plunge: to fall quickly from a high position - ดิ่งลงมาจากท้องฟ้า
- pulse (noun): the regular beat of blood as it is sent around the body, that can be felt in different places, especially on the inside part of the wrist; the number of times the blood beats in a minute - ชีพจร, อัตราการเต้นของหัวใจ, จังหวะการเต้นของหัวใจ
- resuscitate (verb): to make an unconscious person start to breathe again; to revive; to bring back to life - ช่วยชีวิต, ช่วยให้่ฟื้นชีพ, ฟื้นฟู, ทำให้เกิดขึ้นอีก
- slide: a structure with a steep slope for sliding down - รางเลื่อน
- unconscious : in a sleeplike condition, usually from an illness or injury - หมดสติ
- vessel: a boat or ship - เรือ