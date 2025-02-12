Russian dies on tourist boat after using slide

The boat and the slide the Russian used before he died near Koh Sak off Pattaya on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A Russian man collapsed and died after using a water slide on a tourist boat in the sea off Pattaya on Tuesday evening.

Rescuers were called to the vessel, which was near Koh Sak in Bang Lamung district, about 5pm on Tuesday.

They found Andrew Anganov, 33, a Russian national, lying unconscious and without a pulse on the boat deck.

He was rushed by speedboat to Pattaya City Hospital. All attempts resuscitate him during the trip were unsuccessful.

A crew member of the tour boat said the Russian had used a slide installed on the boat and plunged into the sea. When he got back on the boat he complained about a severe pain in his back before collapsing.

Pattaya tourist police said the man was a tourist and had arrived in Pattaya on Sunday.