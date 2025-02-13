Teen boy killed by sugar cane harvester

The sugarcane harvester that killed a sleeping 15-year-old boy in a field in Kampaengphet province on Tuesday. (Photo: Lan Krabue Rescue)

A 15-year-old boy taking a nap in a Kampaengphet sugar cane field was killed by a giant harvester on Tuesday.

The tragedy was discovered only after the youth's uncle noticed blood splattering from the harvester.

Police were called to the sugar cane field and found a red harvester parked near a truck with a bloodied body on the top.

The dead boy was identified as Anusorn Konwicha, aged 15 years.

The harvester operator was the boy’s uncle, Jariyawat Waree, 26. He told police Anusorn had apparently been taking a rest amongst the standing sugarcane. He had been accidentally cut with the crop.

Mr Jariyawat said he was unaware of the tragedy until he first noticed there was blood splashing out of the harvester. He then discovered his nephew's mutilated body, and immediately called police.