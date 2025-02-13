Teen boy killed by sugar cane harvester
published : 13 Feb 2025 at 10:04
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A 15-year-old boy taking a nap in a Kampaengphet sugar cane field was killed by a giant harvester on Tuesday.
The tragedy was discovered only after the youth's uncle noticed blood splattering from the harvester.
Police were called to the sugar cane field and found a red harvester parked near a truck with a bloodied body on the top.
The dead boy was identified as Anusorn Konwicha, aged 15 years.
The harvester operator was the boy’s uncle, Jariyawat Waree, 26. He told police Anusorn had apparently been taking a rest amongst the standing sugarcane. He had been accidentally cut with the crop.
Mr Jariyawat said he was unaware of the tragedy until he first noticed there was blood splashing out of the harvester. He then discovered his nephew's mutilated body, and immediately called police.
Vocabulary
- blood (noun): the red liquid that flows through the bodies of humans and animals - เลือด
- harvest (noun): the activity of collecting a crop - การเก็บเกี่ยวผลผลิต
- mutilated (adj): badly damaged and torn apart, usually a person's body - ถูกตัดแขนหรือขาหรือส่วนสำคัญของร่างกายออก,ถูกทำให้เสียโฉม
- operator (noun): a person who operates equipment or a machine - ผู้ควบคุม (เครื่องจักร)
- splatter: (of a liquid) to hit a surface violent and spread over an area - กระเด็น
- sugar cane (noun): a tall tropical plant with thick stems that is used for producing sugar - ต้นอ้อย, อ้อย
- tragedy: a very sad event that causes people to suffer or die - โศกนาฏกรรม