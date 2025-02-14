Backpacker in Thailand taken on 1,200km detour
published : 14 Feb 2025 at 07:30
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A foreign backpacker making his first visit to Thailand was planning an island getaway in the South, but after a miscommunication he ended up in the North nearly 1,200 kilometres away.
He also lost his wallet on the way back. A policeman in Suphan Buri province shared the story of the visitor, identified only as Jack, on his Facebook account on Wednesday.
According to the officer’s post, the backpacker told a driver he wanted to go to Koh Tao, a popular tourist island in the southern province of Surat Thani. But the driver took him to the North, believing his passenger had said “Doi Tao”, a district in the northern province of Chiang Mai.
When the mistake was finally realised, the visitor was dropped off in Lamphun province, next to Chiang Mai. A cabbage truck driver who was heading for Ratchaburi picked up Jack, who was trying to hitch another ride towards his real destination.
On the way, they stopped for a meal at a petrol station in Suphan Buri. Afterward, as they travelled through Song Phi Nong district of the province, Jack realised he’d lost his wallet.
A Thai woman had collected the wallet that contained his passport and cash and took it to the Muang Suphan Buri police.
The cabbage truck driver could not bring Jack back to Muang district because he had to deliver his vegetables to Ratchaburi on time.
Police officers from Song Phi Nong then took Jack to the Muang district station to meet the woman who had found his wallet.
Local police also found him accommodation for the night before he continued the rest of his journey the following day.
Vocabulary
- accommodation: a place for someone to stay, live, or work - ที่พัก
- backpacker (noun): A person who travels on holiday/vacation carrying equipment and clothes in a backpack (a large bag, often supported on a light metal frame, carried on the back and used especially by people who go climbing or walking) - ผู้ใส่กระเป๋าสะพายหลัง
- cabbage: a round vegetable with large green, purplish-red or white leaves that can be eaten raw or cooked - กะหล่ำปลี
- detour (verb): to take a longer route in order to avoid a problem or to visit a place; to make somebody/something take a longer route - อ้อม
- dropped off: to stop so that somebody can get out of a car, etc; to deliver something on the way to somewhere else - ส่งผู้โดยสารหรือของ
- hitch a ride (verb): to get a free ride in a vehicle that is not your own; to get a free ride in a person's car; to travel around in this way, by standing at the side of the road and trying to get passing cars to stop - ขออาศัยโดยสารรถคนอื่นฟรี
- journey: travelling from one place to another, especially when they are far apart - การเดินทาง
- wallet: a small flat case that people keep money, bank cards, and small documents in and usually carry in their pocket or bag - กระเป๋าขนาดเล็กที่ทำจากหนังหรือพลาสติก