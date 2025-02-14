Korean arrested near Pattaya with meth
published : 14 Feb 2025 at 08:10
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
Police on Thursday arrested a South Korean drug suspect and seized a quantity of methamphetamine with books hollowed out to hide drugs.
The 51-year-old suspect, Li Sun Sam, is wanted by Interpol for transnational drug smuggling, police said. He was arrested at a condominium near Jomtien beach.
Police seized 150 grammes of methamphetamine and equipment used for smuggling, including tracking devices and books hollowed out in the centre.
The drugs were to be hidden inside the books along with the trackers and then transported to South Korea.
Police said Mr Li had been working with his Korean wife, who had already been arrested in South Korea for smuggling drugs into the country.
He said he bought the drugs from an unidentified friend in Pattaya, according to police.
Vocabulary
- hollow out: to make a hole in something by removing part of it - ขุดเป็นหลุมหรือแอ่ง
- Interpol: an international organization that enables the police forces of different countries to help each other to solve crimes - องค์การตำรวจสากล
- methamphetamine: a stimulant drug that increases alertness and energy, but which is dangerous when taken in large amounts or over a long period of time - ยาบ้า
- smuggling: secretly and illegally taking goods or people into or out of a country or place - การลักลอบ
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- tracker (noun): a special type of electronic equipment that can follow the movements of somebody/something; a person who is following someone or something -
- transnational: involving more than one country; present in more than one country - ข้ามชาติ
- unidentified: not known (who someone is) - ซึ่งไม่สามารถระบุชื่อได้