Korean arrested near Pattaya with meth

Hollowed-out books and other equipment used for drug smuggling were found during the arrest of a South Korean man on Thursday in Chon Buri. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Police on Thursday arrested a South Korean drug suspect and seized a quantity of methamphetamine with books hollowed out to hide drugs.

The 51-year-old suspect, Li Sun Sam, is wanted by Interpol for transnational drug smuggling, police said. He was arrested at a condominium near Jomtien beach.

Police seized 150 grammes of methamphetamine and equipment used for smuggling, including tracking devices and books hollowed out in the centre.

The drugs were to be hidden inside the books along with the trackers and then transported to South Korea.

Police said Mr Li had been working with his Korean wife, who had already been arrested in South Korea for smuggling drugs into the country.

He said he bought the drugs from an unidentified friend in Pattaya, according to police.