Man robbed after meeting woman on Pattaya beach

A Turkish man appears distressed at the Muang Pattaya police station on Saturday after reporting 25,000 baht stolen by a woman he met on the beach. (Photo supplied)

A 56-year-old Turkish man has reported that about 25,000 baht was stolen by a Thai woman he met on Pattaya beach in Chon Buri province.

The Turkish man, identified only as Nevzat, reported the theft to police around 3am on Saturday.

He told police that he found the woman attractive and agreed to take her back to his hotel for a fee.

However, after he took a bath in his room, he discovered that she had left.

Unable to reach her by phone, he discovered that 4,000 baht in cash, along with about US$600 in various currencies and several personal items were missing. The stolen assets were valued at around 25,000 baht in total.

Realising he had been robbed, Mr Nevzat sought help from the police, who are working to find the woman.