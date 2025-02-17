Man robbed after meeting woman on Pattaya beach
published : 17 Feb 2025 at 08:30
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A 56-year-old Turkish man has reported that about 25,000 baht was stolen by a Thai woman he met on Pattaya beach in Chon Buri province.
The Turkish man, identified only as Nevzat, reported the theft to police around 3am on Saturday.
He told police that he found the woman attractive and agreed to take her back to his hotel for a fee.
However, after he took a bath in his room, he discovered that she had left.
Unable to reach her by phone, he discovered that 4,000 baht in cash, along with about US$600 in various currencies and several personal items were missing. The stolen assets were valued at around 25,000 baht in total.
Realising he had been robbed, Mr Nevzat sought help from the police, who are working to find the woman.
Vocabulary
- assets: things owned by a person, company etc., particularly money and property - ทรัพย์สิน
- attractive: having features or qualities that make something seem interesting and worth having - น่าดึงดูด
- currency (noun): the system of money, usually, but not always, that a country uses - เงินตรา
- discover: to find somebody/something, or learning about something that was not known about before - ค้นพบ
- fee: an amount of money that you pay to be allowed to do something - ค่าธรรมเนียม
- identified (verb): named, searched for a discovered - ระบุ
- realise (verb): to know about - ตระหนัก รู้
- robbed: to have money stolen from you directly, with a person threatening you, hitting you or using a gun - การปล้น, การโจรกรรม
- theft (noun): (the act of) dishonestly taking something which belongs to someone else and keeping it - การลักขโมย