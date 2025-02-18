Window crack delays THAI flight to Singapore
published : 18 Feb 2025 at 08:39
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supoj Wancharoen
A Thai Airways International flight heading to Singapore turned back to Bangkok on Sunday after the pilot noticed a crack in a cockpit window shortly after takeoff.
THAI on Monday said the pilot of flight TG401 from Bangkok to Singapore on Sunday decided to return to Suvarnabhumi airport after the captain saw a crack in the outer layer of a cockpit window.
The windows have three layers of acrylic glass.
The plane had departed Suvarnabhumi at 7pm on Sunday. The plane landed safely on its return to the airport.
Passengers were transferred to another plane which left Suvarnabhumi at 9am on Monday. It landed at Changi airport, Singapore, at 12.25pm local time (11.25am Thailand time), the announcement said.
Vocabulary
- acrylic (noun): a substance made by a chemical process, used for making many different things, e.g., fibres for cloth and paint - อะคริลิก
- cockpit: enclosed space for a pilot in an airplane - ที่นั่งคนขับ
- crack: a line on a surface where something is beginning to break apart - รอยแตก รอยร้าว
- depart: to leave - ออกจาก
- layer (noun): a level; a thin sheet of a substance; a level of material, such as a type of rock or gas, which is different from the material above or below it - ชั้น
- pilot: a person who operates the controls of an aircraft, especially as a job - นักบิน