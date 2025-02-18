Window crack delays THAI flight to Singapore

An Airbus A330-300 of Thai Airways International at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

A Thai Airways International flight heading to Singapore turned back to Bangkok on Sunday after the pilot noticed a crack in a cockpit window shortly after takeoff.

THAI on Monday said the pilot of flight TG401 from Bangkok to Singapore on Sunday decided to return to Suvarnabhumi airport after the captain saw a crack in the outer layer of a cockpit window.

The windows have three layers of acrylic glass.

The plane had departed Suvarnabhumi at 7pm on Sunday. The plane landed safely on its return to the airport.

Passengers were transferred to another plane which left Suvarnabhumi at 9am on Monday. It landed at Changi airport, Singapore, at 12.25pm local time (11.25am Thailand time), the announcement said.