Man slaps nurse in hospital dispute

The man in an orange shirt and wearing a face mask slaps a nurse while another tries to stop him on Sunday at Rayong Hospital in Rayong province. (Screenshot)

Rayong Hospital is seeking the prosecution of a man who twice slapped a nurse's face after his daughter was denied entry to an intensive care unit where her grandmother was being treated.

The grandmother has influenza and the nurse said the child would be at risk of infection if she went in to see her.

The incident occurred on Sunday at 6.30pm. The alleged assault was recorded by a security camera and the video posted on Facebook.

It showed a man talking to nurses, and then suddenly slapping one of them in the face, twice, and missing with a third attempt.

According to a post on the Facebook page, the family was visiting the grandmother, who had been hospitalised with influenza. The man, whose name was not revealed, wanted his daughter to go in and see her grandmother. The nurse denied permission, saying it would be too dangerous for the child's own health.

Police said the man came to the station and admitted to attacking the nurse. He alleged the nurse used bad language in speaking to him and his daughter. He and his family were worried about the grandmother's condition, and he had become angry when his daughter was refused entry.

Police said he would face legal action.