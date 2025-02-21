Eight Chinese caught with 91 phones on tour bus
published : 21 Feb 2025 at 08:16
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Eight Chinese nationals travelling through the northeastern province of Yasothon on a tour bus have been found with 91 mobile phones.
The discovery was made when police searched a bus travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani after it stopped at the Yasothon bus terminal at about 4am on Wednesday.
They arrested eight Chinese men ranging in age from 20 to 28. Two were found to have overstayed their visas and the others were found to have entered Thailand illegally, police said.
Officers also seized 91 mobile phones found in a bag. The men told police through a translator that the phones did not belong to them.
Local media reported that the suspects were believed to be involved in a scam operation and were moving their base to another country amid a major crackdown led by Thailand and China on illegal businesses in border areas.
The bus driver said the Chinese men had boarded the bus in Kaeng Khoi district of Saraburi province and their destination was Khemmarat, a border district in Ubon Ratchathani province.
Vocabulary
- belong to: to be owned by somebody - เป็นของ
- board: to get onto a ship, aircraft, train, or bus - ขึ้น(เรือ รถเมล์ รถไฟ เครื่องบิน)
- border: the official line separating two areas, regions or countries - เขตแดน อาณาเขต
- crackdown: strong action that someone in authority takes to stop a particular activity - การใช้กำลังเข้าปราบปรามของเจ้าหน้าที่
- discovery: an act or the process of finding somebody/something, or learning about something that was not known about before - การค้นพบ
- illegally: in a way that is against the law - อย่างผิดกฎหมาย
- overstay: stay in a country for longer than you are allowed to stay, not leaving when your visa to stay in the country ends -
- scam: a dishonest plan, especially for getting money - กลโกง, แผนร้าย
- seize (verb): to take control of by force or official power - ยึกครอง
- terminal: a large building where passengers arrive and leave - อาคารผู้โดยสาร
- translator: a person who takes something that a person says or writes in one language and says it or writes it in another language - นักแปล, ผู้แปล
- Keywords
- Thailand
- Chinese
- tour bus
- mobile phones
- overstaying