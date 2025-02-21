Moroccan wanted for doctor's murder arrested
published : 21 Feb 2025 at 09:46
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
The suspected killer of a doctor in Chiang Mai in December last year has been arrested by Interpol and will be brought to Thailand.
Chiang Mai police said on Thursday that the suspect, identified as Moroccan national Bilal Chefinu, 30, was arrested at a hotel in Turkey.
He is wanted in connection with the murder of Thitikarn Dulikanon, a doctor and owner of Doctor Sammy Clinic, who was found dead in her clinic in downtown Chiang Mai on Dec 6 last year.
Thitikarn was known to be living at the clinic with Mr Chefinu at the time. CCTV footage showed Thitikarn and Mr Chefinu entering the clinic together on Dec 4. Hours later, he was seen leaving the clinic alone in Thitikarn's car.
The car was found abandoned at Chiang Mai airport.
Thitikarn's body was discovered by a housekeeper on Dec 6.
The victim's sister said she lost contact with Thitikarn on Dec 4 but did not report her as missing because she assumed Thitikarn was travelling with her boyfriend.
An investigation found Mr Chefinu left the country for Hong Kong on Dec 5, prompting police to seek Interpol's help.
Vocabulary
- abandoned (adj): left and no longer used - ร้าง, ที่ถูกละทิ้ง
- assume: to accept something to be true without question or proof - ทึกทักเอา, คิดว่าเป็นจริง,
- clinic: a place where a person goes to receive medical treatment -
- discover: to be the first person to become aware that a particular place or thing exists - ค้นพบ
- Interpol: an international organization that enables the police forces of different countries to help each other to solve crimes - องค์การตำรวจสากล
- jealousy: a feeling of unhappiness and anger because someone has something or someone that you want - ความขี้หึง, ความหึงหวง
- motive: a reason for doing something - แรงจูงใจ
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- prompt: to cause something to happen or be done - ก่อให้เกิด
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- Keywords
- Thailand
- Moroccan
- arrest
- doctor's murder
- chiang mai