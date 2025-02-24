Summer starts on Friday
published : 21 Feb 2025 at 16:18
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Thailand will officially enter summer on Friday, with temperatures expected to be slightly lower than last year, the weather service said.
This year's summer will last from Feb 28 to mid-May, the Meteorological Department said on Friday.
There would be more moderate temperatures due to a cooler La Niña, which may help reduce heat and bring rainfall up to 20% above average during the three-month period. However, summer rain is likely to be brief and limited to certain areas.
According to the forecaster, this summer is expected to see temperatures between 35°C and 36°C, which is slightly lower than last year's average of 37.5°C.
The department warned that 14 provinces in the northern and northeastern regions should brace for extreme heat, with temperatures potentially exceeding 42°C in April, when summer typically reaches its peak.
The provinces expected to experience extreme heat are:
- Chaiyaphum
- Chiang Mai
- Khon Kaen
- Lampang
- Lamphun
- Loei
- Mae Hong Son
- Nong Bua Lamphu
- Nong Khai
- Phitsanulok
- Sukhothai
- Tak
- Udon Thani
- Uttaradit
Vocabulary
- average: an amount calculated by adding several amounts together, finding a total, and dividing the total by the number of amounts - เฉลี่ย, ค่าเฉลี่ย
- brace: to get ready for something unpleasant - เตรียม
- brief: lasting for only a short time - ระยะเวลาสั้นๆ
- extreme: much more severe or serious than usual - ที่รุนแรงที่สุด
- forecaster: someone whose job is to make a statement about what is likely to happen, especially relating to the weather - นักพยากรณ์(อากาศ)
- La Nina: the cooling of the water in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean that happens every few years and that affects the weather in many parts of the world -
- Meteorological Department: the government department in charge of determining what the weather will be in the future - กรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา
- moderate: neither very great nor very small in strength, size, amount or degree - ระดับปานกลาง