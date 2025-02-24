215 foreigners rescued from Cambodian scam centre
published : 24 Feb 2025 at 07:57
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Cambodian police have rescued 215 foreigners, 109 of them Thais, from a scam compound in Poipet city.
On Saturday, Cambodian police raided a three-storey building in Banteay Meanchey province, opposite Sa Kaeo's Aranyaprathet district, acting on a tip-off that Chinese scammers were renting the building to operate online scams and gambling businesses.
Intelligence reports from Thai authorities indicated that Thai nationals were among those duped into working for the gang in this building.
The land and building reportedly belong to a high-ranking government official in Banteay Meanchey province.
The 215 foreign nationals include 109 Thais (54 of them women), 50 Pakistanis, 48 Indians, five Taiwanese and three Indonesians.
The 109 Thais would undergo a screening process to determine whether they were victims or accomplices.
According to security intelligence sources, Saturday’s operation marked the highest number of victims rescued from a scam compound for both Thailand and Cambodia, and the crackdown operation will continue.
Meanwhile, a total of 621 Chinese nationals trafficked into Myanmar to work for scam gangs were rescued and repatriated to China from Mae Sot airport in Tak province between 20 and 22 Feb.
Vocabulary
- accomplice: a person who helps someone else to commit a crime or to do something morally wrong - ผู้สมรู้ร่วมคิด
- compound: an area enclosed by a fence or wall, usually in which people work or live - บริเวณ
- crackdown: strong action that someone in authority takes to stop a particular activity - การใช้กำลังเข้าปราบปรามของเจ้าหน้าที่
- determine: to discover something by examining evidence to or calculate something - กำหนด, ระบุ, แสดงผล
- dupe: to trick someone into believing something that is not true or into doing something that is stupid or illegal - หลอกลวง
- high-ranking: senior; important - ที่มียศสูง, ที่อยู่ชั้นสูง
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- official: someone with an important position in an organisation - เจ้าหน้าที่
- raid: to forcefully and suddenly enter a place to catch criminals or to search for something like drugs - ใช้กำลังเข้าค้นสถานที่หรือ จับกุมคนร้าย
- scam: a dishonest plan, especially for getting money - กลโกง, แผนร้าย
- scammer (noun): a criminal is clever at tricking you out of your money by taking advantage of any weaknesses they can discover - นักฉ้อโกง, นักหลอกลวง
- source: a place where information comes from; someone who gives information - แหล่ง
- tip-off: secret information or a warning given by someone - ข่าวเตือน จากวงใน
- traffick: to obtain and sell things illegally, especially illegal drugs - ค้าขายยาเสพย์ติดหรือมนุษย์
- undergo: to experience something which is unpleasant or which involves a change - ประสบ (เหตุการณ์ในด้านลบ)
- victims : people who are killed injured or harmed in some way from an accident, natural disaster, crime, etc. - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย