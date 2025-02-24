American woman caught smuggling meth from Phuket to Singapore

Police find methamphetamine crystals concealed inside wrapped bed linen in the suitcase of American Melba Sharp at Phuket airport on Sunday night. (Photo: Sakhu police/Achadtaya Chuenniran)

A 65-year-old woman from the United States has been arrested in Phuket after more than four kilogrammes of methamphetamine were found in her luggage as she boarded a plane to Singapore.

Police searched Melba Sharp's suitcase when she checked in at a Scoot Airlines counter at Phuket airport on Sunday night.

They found four packages containing white crystals wrapped in paper and plastic and then hidden in four packaged bed sheets. There were 4.3 kilogrammes of what was believed to be methamphetamine.

Police unwrapped the sheets as they seemed heavier than they should have been.

Ms Sharp, a resident of the state of California, was on her way to Singapore.

Police had received a tip-off that a departing passenger would be attempting to smuggle drugs through the airport.

They had asked the budget airline for the list of passengers, and suspicion had focused on the American woman.