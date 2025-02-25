Nude school Batman 'probably a teacher'
published : 25 Feb 2025 at 10:37
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Anucha Charoenpo
An investigation will be launched following complaints that a man, believed to be a teacher, was spotted wearing only a mask similar to Batman while posing nude at a school in Uthai Thani, according to the Education Ministry.
The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) was taking action after pictures and video clips of the man were circulated on social media.
The man posed for photos in various places, including inside classrooms.
One activist alleged the director told students during a morning assembly in the school courtyard to ignore the incident. The director even warned that anyone speaking to authorities about it would face consequences.
The Obec secretary-general had been informed of the complaints and that a fact-finding investigation would be appointed by the local education area office soon. The man posing nude is likely a teacher at the school. He could face immediate dismissal if that proves the case.
The school director will also be investigated regarding the alleged threat to students to keep silent about the incident.
Vocabulary
- activist: someone who takes part in activities that are intended to achieve political or social change, especially someone who is a member of an organisation - นักกิจกรรม
- allege: to say that something is true or that someone has done something wrong, even though this has not been proved - อ้าง, กล่าวหา
- authority (noun): a person or government agency who has the power to make decisions or enforce the law - เจ้าหน้าที่ผู้มีอำนาจ
- circulate: to pass from one person to another - ยังคงมีการแพร่ระบาดอยู่
- consequences: results of effects of something - ผลที่ตามมา
- dismissal: forcing someone to leave their job - การไล่ออกจากตำแหน่ง
- ignore: to intentionally not listen or give attention to - ทำเพิกเฉย
- investigation: the process of trying to find out all the details or facts about something - การสอบสวน
- nude: not wearing any clothes - เปลือยกาย
- secretary-general (noun): the person who is in charge of the department that deals with the running of a large international or political organisation - เลขาธิการ, เลขาธิการใหญ่
- threat (noun): an occasion when someone says or does something that indicates they will cause you harm or problems, especially if you do not do what they want you to do - การคุกคาม,การขู่เข็ญ