Nude school Batman 'probably a teacher'

The man in a Batman mask is thought to be a schoolteacher in Uthai Thani. Photo: Gun Jom Palang Facebook Page

An investigation will be launched following complaints that a man, believed to be a teacher, was spotted wearing only a mask similar to Batman while posing nude at a school in Uthai Thani, according to the Education Ministry.

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) was taking action after pictures and video clips of the man were circulated on social media.

The man posed for photos in various places, including inside classrooms.

One activist alleged the director told students during a morning assembly in the school courtyard to ignore the incident. The director even warned that anyone speaking to authorities about it would face consequences.

The Obec secretary-general had been informed of the complaints and that a fact-finding investigation would be appointed by the local education area office soon. The man posing nude is likely a teacher at the school. He could face immediate dismissal if that proves the case.

The school director will also be investigated regarding the alleged threat to students to keep silent about the incident.