Missing Thai woman found dead in Oman

Athitiya: Last seen alive in November

Police in Oman have confirmed a burnt body found on a mountain on Saturday is that of a Thai woman who went missing over three months ago, another Thai woman living in the Arab country claimed on Monday.

The dead woman -- Athitiya "Mind" Wilachan, 29 -- was confirmed to be a murder victim, with her identity being verified through DNA testing, said the Thai woman, who is married to an Omani police officer and goes on Facebook by the name Khadeeja Madamoman Alhashmi.

Ms Khadeeja said in her social media post that after learning about the disappearance of Athitiya, she asked her husband to help investigate the case and coordinate with the local police.

The police investigation led to the discovery of Athitiya's remains on a mountain near Salahla, Oman's largest city. The search for Athitiya, a native of Lampang who moved to Oman in 2020, began after friends said they could not contact her for three months.

Athitiya went to work in a restaurant in Oman in 2020 and soon moved in with her boyfriend, a Bangladesh national.

In October, she posted a picture of herself on a hospital bed, telling friends her boyfriend had attacked her.

A friend later saw Athitiya in her apartment in November. The victim had bruises all over her body and could barely talk, they said. No one was able to contact or see her after that.

Additional findings showed that her boyfriend was involved in the illicit drug trade. He was arrested two weeks ago.