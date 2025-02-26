Zoo denies Moo Deng exploitation claim

The latest photo of 7-month-old Moo Deng in her enclosure at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri. (Photo: Khamoo and the Gang Facebook page)

The natural resources minister has rejected claims by foreign animal rights groups that Thailand is unethically exploiting celebrity pygmy hippo Moo Deng for monetary gain.

The minister said on Tuesday the care being given the young hippo was fully up to international standards.

The American activist group People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the Born Free Foundation last week called on tourists not to visit the 7-month-old hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri. They alleged the zoo was exploiting its young star and had failed to meet her natural needs.

The minister said the zoo's director confirmed it complied with all international standards of animal welfare.

He invited the two groups to visit and confirm for themselves the good care being taken of animals at the zoo. Their claims could negatively affect tourism, he said.