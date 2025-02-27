Australian says it 'wasn't nice' sitting with corpse on long-haul flight
published : 27 Feb 2025 at 08:16
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: AFP
An Australian couple have criticised Qatar Airways after a blanket-covered dead body was seated next to them during a long-haul flight.
Mitchell Ring said a passenger died part-way through the 14-hour flight from Melbourne to Doha last week.
"They tried to wheel her up towards business class, but she was quite a large lady and they couldn't get her through the aisle," he told Australian network Nine News this week.
"They looked a bit frustrated, then they just looked at me and saw seats were available beside me."
Ring said he was made to wait next to the corpse even after the plane landed.
"The ambulance officers and the police came in, and the ambulance officers started pulling the blankets off the lady," he said.
"It wasn't nice."
Ring and wife Jennifer Colin were seated next to the corpse while travelling to Venice.
Ring said he was seated with the body for around four hours despite other empty seats.
In a statement to Australian media, Qatar Airways apologised "for any inconvenience or distress this incident may have caused".
"First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of the passenger who sadly passed away on board our flight."
Vocabulary
- aisle (noun): a long narrow space between rows of seats in a church, aircraft, train, cinema, etc. - ทางเดินระหว่างที่นั่ง (ในโบสถ์, โรงภาพยนตร์, เครื่องบิน)
- blanket: a thick cover made of wool or another material that you use to keep warm in bed - ผ้าห่ม
- corpse: a dead body - ศพ
- criticised: receiving words of disapproval over something that you have supposedly done wrong - ถูกวิจารณ์, โดนว่า
- despite (prep): used to show that something happened or is true although something else might have happened to prevent it; used to show that somebody did not intend to do the thing mentioned - ถึงอย่างไรก็ตาม, ทั้ง ๆ ที่
- distress: a feeling that you have when you are very unhappy, worried or upset - ความกังวลใจ
- foremost: most important or most well known - สำคัญที่สุด
- frustrated: feeling annoyed and impatient because you are prevented from achieving something - ผิดหวัง,ท้อแท้ใจมาก, หงุดหงิดใจ
- inconvenience: an annoying problem or situation, especially one that forces you to make an extra effort to do something - ความไม่สะดวกสบาย ความลำบาก
- long-haul: long-distance -
- passed away (verb): died - จากไป (ตาย),เสียชีวิต, มรณภาพ