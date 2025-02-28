City to limit pet numbers

A city regulation aimed at tackling stray animals goes into effect in about a year, which will impose a limit on how many pets an owner can keep.

The pet control regulation approved by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) last year will take effect within a year.

In the meantime, City Hall will hold events to educate owners about the documentation they need to prepare for registering their pets, including vaccination certificates and a microchip document.

The BMA will make the documents available by the middle of the year.

Under the regulation, owners must have their pets microchipped before registration.

Only one pet will be permitted for a living space of between 20 square metres and 80 square metres in a condo or an apartment. For a detached house, up to three pets are allowed in a space of between 20 square wah and 50 square wah.

The BMA said the regulation is designed to keep the pet population in check, which can help deal with the problems caused by strays.