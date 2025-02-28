Girl attacked by neighbour's pit bull
published : 28 Feb 2025 at 14:49
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A six-year-old girl was seriously injured in Nonthaburi after a neighbour's pit bull attacked her while she slept.
Rescuers were called to the house at 8pm on Thursday in Pak Kret district, where they found bloodstains.
The child suffered multiple bite wounds, mostly to her head. Neighbours who calmed the dog before the rescue team arrived saved her life, and she was rushed to hospital.
One of the neighbours reported hearing the girl cry and entered the house to pull the pit bull away, hitting its head with a wooden stick. The girl's father, sister and grandmother were also at the scene, he said.
Another neighbour said that when he arrived, the dog was dragging the girl from the bed.
The seven-year-old male pit bull, named Sola, lived in a house behind where the attack occurred. The dog's owner said Sola usually stayed indoors but escaped when a neighbour left the door unlocked.
The owner apologised and said that she would take responsibility.
Vocabulary
- apologise: to say you are sorry for doing something wrong or for causing a problem - ขอโทษ
- bite (verb): (bite, bit, bitten) to use your teeth to cut into or through something - กัด
- bloodstain (noun): a mark or spot of blood on something - รอยเลือด,จุดที่เปื้อนเลือด
- dragging: pulling - ดึง
- escape (verb): to get away from a place; to leave a place where you are in danger - หนี
- neighbour: someone who lives near you, - เพื่อนบ้าน
- rescuers (noun): people who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- take responsibility: to say or admit you are the cause of something, usually something bad (and, often, to do what needs to be done to correct the situation) - แสดงความรับผิดชอบ
- wound: an injury in which your skin or flesh is damaged - บาดแผล
- Keywords
- pit bull
- dog attack
- nonthaburi