Phuket targets foreigners after surge in crime
published : 3 Mar 2025 at 07:58
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
Phuket is ramping up its immigration screenings and crackdowns on illegal activities following a surge in the number of drug-related crimes and foreigners working on the island illegally.
Last year, 194 foreigners in Phuket had their visas rescinded, and 998 faced deportation for criminal activities, mostly drug-related and working without a proper visa, police said.
The province's immigration office now meets international consular officials once every two months. Arrivals must not have any outstanding arrest warrants or be on any blacklists. And when they are in Phuket, more measures are now being employed to verify their places of stay and crack down on any attempts to work illegally.
Many foreigners have been caught working illegally as tour guides in Phuket.
The public is also being encouraged to help police watch out for signs of criminal activities linked to foreigners in Phuket and report any suspicious incidents to authorities, police said. In January alone, about 800,000 foreign tourists arrived on the island, while the number of foreigners staying there on year-long visas is put at 36,000. Most are operating a business, studying or in retirement.
While Muang district is the most popular location for long-stay visitors, most of whom are Russians, other districts also have their fair share of expats.
Vocabulary
- blacklist: a list of the names of people, companies, products or countries that an organization or a government considers unacceptable and that must be avoided - บัญชีดำ, รายชื่อผู้ที่รัฐบาลไม่ยอมรับหรือต้องถูกหลีกเลี่ยง
- consular: involving government officials who represent their country in a foreign city - เกี่ยวกับกงสุล
- crack down on: to start dealing with someone or something much more strictly - จัดการ, ลงมือปราบปราม
- deportation: the process of forcing someone to leave a country, especially someone who has no legal right to be there or who has broken the law - การเนรเทศออกจากประเทศ
- expatriate (expat): a person living in a country that is not their own - คนที่อาศัยอยู่ต่างประเทศ (เป็นเวลานาน)
- fair share: an significant amount of something -
- ramp up: to make something increase in amount or strength; to make larger; to scale up; to escalate - ยกระดับ; เสริม
- rescind: to officially state that a law, contract, decision, policy, etc. is no longer valid - ยกเลิก, เพิกถอน
- retirement (noun): the time when you stop working, especially because of old age - เกษียณอายุ, การอำลาวงการ
- screen: to find out information about people to see if they are suitable for something - สครีน, คัดเลือก, แยกออก, เลือกออก
- surge: a sudden increase in something - การเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างรวดเร็ว
- suspicious: making you believe that something is wrong, dangerous or illegal - น่าสงสัย
- visa: an official document or mark in your passport that allows you to enter or leave a country for a specific purpose or period of time - วีซ่า, เอกสารอนุมัติที่ประทับตราบนหนังสือเดินทาง
- warrant (noun): a legal document that is signed by a judge and gives the police authority to do something - หมาย