Police hunt delivery rider gold thief
published : 4 Mar 2025 at 08:35
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Assawin Pakkawan
A robber wearing a delivery-rider jacket fled with gold necklaces worth 4.7 million baht stolen from a gold shop in a Mae Sot mall on Sunday.
The man held up the Orasa 5 gold shop at the Lotus store in Mae Sot district about 7.12pm on Sunday, police said.
The robber was described as a man in his 30s, about 170 centimetres tall, wearing a green-and-white delivery rider's jacket, a full-face helmet and black gloves.
The robber showed staff a gun before climbing over the counter to the gold necklace showcases. Customers and sales staff ran screaming from the shop.
The robbery took about one minute. A check later revealed the criminal made off with stolen gold necklaces worth about 4.72 million baht in his rucksack.
CCTV footage showed the man was the only suspect in the robbery and he fled on a Yamaha Fino motorcycle. The police investigation was continuing.
Vocabulary
- criminal: someone who has committed a crime, i.e., someone who has carried out an illegal activity or action - ผู้ที่ทำผิดกฎหมาย
- flee (past form: fled) (verb): to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger or consequences - หนี
- gloves (noun): pieces of clothing that cover your fingers and hands - ถุงมือ
- held up: robbed; to take money or property illegally from a person or place, often using threats or violence - ปล้น, ปล้นจี้
- helmet: a strong hard hat that covers and protects the head - หมวกกันน็อก
- made off with (verb): stole something and hurried away with it - ฉกหนีไป, ขโมยและรีบหนีไป
- robber: a person who steals from a person or place, especially using violence or threats - โจร, คนปล้น, คนชิงทรัพย์
- robbery: the crime of stealing money or goods from a bank, shop/store, person, etc - การปล้น, การโจรกรรม
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- thief: someone who steals something. An instance of stealing something is called a theft - ขโมย