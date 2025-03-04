Wildlife ranger killed by elephant

Park officials gather near the spot where a ranger was killed and another injured by a wild elephant in Sila district of Phetchabun province on Monday. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Facebook page)

A wildlife ranger was killed and another injured by a wild elephant they were trying to chase away from village farms in Phetchabun on Monday.

The two rangers were from Phuluang Wildlife Sanctuary in Loei province. The attack was reported about 3.30pm on Monday.

Anuchit Jansangsiri, 52, was killed by the elephant, and Sathit Wongsri, 48, sustained injuries to his arms and chest and was being treated at Lom Kao Hospital.

The elephant had been raiding and eating crops in the area. Six rangers and a group of villagers had been trying to herd the elephant back into the forest.

The rangers' report said the attack occurred in tambon Sila of Phetchabun, which is close to Phuluang sanctuary in neighbouring Loei.

A villager had reportedly been attacked and killed in the same area two years ago.

The Facebook page of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on Tuesday carried a condolences message sent to the dead ranger's family.