Storm alert from Thursday, including Bangkok
published : 5 Mar 2025 at 07:24
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Summer storms are expected in areas of the northern, northeastern and central regions, including Bangkok, from Thursday, the Meteorological Department warned on Tuesday.
The weather office said scattered storms with strong winds were forecast for the three regions from Thursday to Saturday, brought by a moderately high pressure system expanding from China to the upper part of Thailand and the South China Sea.
Residents should be on alert as sudden storms could bring wind, rain and even hail, with some thunder and lightning, it said.
Thailand officially entered summer last Friday. The hottest spot in the country on Monday was in Lampang, where temperatures reached 40.5°C. The coldest was 8°C on Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai.
Vocabulary
- forecast (verb): to say what you think will happen in the future based on information that you have now - ทำนาย, ทาย, พยากรณ์
- hail (noun): small balls of ice that fall like rain - ลูกเห็บ
- high pressure system: a flow of dry, sinking air that typically builds behind a departing storm system -
- lightning: a flash, or several flashes, of very bright light in the sky caused by electricity - ฟ้าแลบ, สายฟ้า
- Meteorological Department: the government department in charge of determining what the weather will be in the future - กรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา
- moderately: by an amount that is neither very great nor very small in strength, size, amount or degree ระดับปานกลาง -
- on alert: ready to deal with a dangerous situation - เตรียมพร้อม อย่างเต็มที่
- scattered: happening in only a few places - โปร่ง, หยอมแหยม