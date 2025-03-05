Thailand proposes limited alcohol sales on Buddhist holidays

People throng Khao San Road, one of the most popular tourist areas in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

Thailand is proposing to allow limited sales of alcohol on Buddhist holidays to cater to tourists, the latest step in a campaign to attract more overseas visitors.

The government’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee on Tuesday recommended sales on five major Buddhist holidays at a handful of venues: international airports, nightlife establishments, hotels, tourist venues and sites of national events.

The change could take effect as soon as Visaka Bucha day on May 11.

Thailand is already one of Asia’s top tourist destinations, but holidaymakers looking for a cold drink are often surprised to find bars closed on religious holidays.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra last month ordered a review of the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages from 2pm to 5pm following calls by business groups for eased regulations to support tourism.

The proposal approved by the committee on Tuesday is subject to public hearings for 15 days, after which it would then go to the minister of public health for certification — and on to the prime minister for approval.