Nigerians arrested, implicated in cocaine smuggling
published : 6 Mar 2025 at 08:36
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Two Nigerian men have been arrested in Bangkok after a woman caught attempting to smuggle cocaine into Japan implicated them in drug trafficking.
Both men were found to be overstayers and face immigration charges in addition to being investigated for alleged drug offences.
Immigration and narcotics control police raided a condominium room on Navamin-Ram Intra road Tuesday and arrested the two men.
Earlier, Japanese police had arrested a Thai woman trying to smuggle cocaine into Japan by swallowing 59 small packets of the drug, about 700 grams in total. The cocaine was worth about 2.1 million baht, police said.
The woman told investigators she had been in a relationship with one of two Nigerian men in Bangkok who were allegedly involved in illicit drugs.
Japanese officials had sought cooperation from Thai authorities, who had tracked the men to the condominium apartment, leading to their arrest.
Vocabulary
- allegedly: claimed to have done something wrong, but not yet proven - ที่ถูกกล่าวหา
- charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
- cooperation: working together to achieve a result that will benefit all sides - ความร่วมมือ, การทำงานร่วมกัน
- illicit: against the law - ผิดกฎหมาย
- immigration: dealing with people entering and leaving the country - การตรวจคนเข้าเมือง
- implicated (verb): shown or suggested that someone is involved in wrongdoing - ถูกโยงใยถึง
- narcotics: illegal drugs such as heroin, cocaine or crystal methamphetamine - ยาเสพย์ติด
- overstayer (noun): a person who stays in a country for longer than they are allowed to stay, not leaving when their visa to stay in the country ends -
- smuggle: to take drugs, money, people, etc. to or from a place secretly and often illegally - ลักลอบนำเข้า