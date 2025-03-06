Thong Lor car fire shocks locals

Flames engulf a white Mini Cooper on Thong Lor Soi 20 in Wattana district of Bangkok on Thursday morning. (screenshot)

Motorists and pedestrians were terrified by a car fire in Thong Lor Soi 20 in Bangkok on Thursday morning. There were no injuries.

Police were called to the scene at 10.49am, according to the Fire and Rescue Thailand Facebook page.

Klong Toey fire and rescue teams rushed to the scene, where they found a white Mini Cooper parked on the side of the road. The vehicle was already engulfed in flames when the teams arrived.

It took about half an hour to extinguish the blaze. There was no one inside the car, the rescue team said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.