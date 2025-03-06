Thong Lor car fire shocks locals
published : 6 Mar 2025 at 12:40
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Motorists and pedestrians were terrified by a car fire in Thong Lor Soi 20 in Bangkok on Thursday morning. There were no injuries.
Police were called to the scene at 10.49am, according to the Fire and Rescue Thailand Facebook page.
Klong Toey fire and rescue teams rushed to the scene, where they found a white Mini Cooper parked on the side of the road. The vehicle was already engulfed in flames when the teams arrived.
It took about half an hour to extinguish the blaze. There was no one inside the car, the rescue team said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Vocabulary
- blaze: a fire - เพลิง
- cause: the person or thing that makes something happen - สาเหตุ
- engulfed: covered or surrounded by something harmful, in this case, fire - ปกคลุม
- extinguish: to put out a fire - ดับไฟ
- investigate: to try to find out the facts about something in order to learn the truth about it - ตรวจสอบหาความจริง
- rescue: saving a person or animal from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - การช่วยชีวิต
- shock: to surprise, or frighten someone - ทำให้ตกใจ, ทำให้สั่นสะเทือน
- terrified: very frightened - ตกใจ, ใจหาย, ขวัญหนี
