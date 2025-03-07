Canadian found dead from heat on Phuket beach
published : 7 Mar 2025 at 07:16
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
An 80-year-old Canadian woman has been found dead on Kata beach on Phuket, with the cause of the death initially said to be heatstroke.
A passer-by told police he first saw the tourist sunbathing with her face down at 10.30am on Wednesday. When he next checked at 1.30pm, he saw that she had not moved and her body had started to show some green bruises.
He then notified lifeguards and police.
Police said there were no signs the woman had been physically attacked. A key card for the Kata Palm Resort in Karon district was found among her belongings. She had checked in at the resort alone on Monday and was due to check out on Thursday, police said.
A security camera at the resort showed her leaving her room at 10.23am on Wednesday, police said. She asked resort staff how to get to the beach. Police said she did not look sick in the video.
The forensic department of Vachira Phuket Hospital estimated the woman had died four to six hours before doctors conducted their examination, and that the initial cause was said to be heatstroke.
Police said an autopsy would be performed.
Vocabulary
- autopsy: a medical examination of a dead person’s body to find out why they died - การชันสูตรศพ
- belongings: the things you own - ข้าวของเครื่องใช้
- bruise: a mark that you get on your body if you are hit or if you knock against something - แผลฟกช้ำ, รอยฟกช้ำ
- forensic: relating to the use of scientific methods to solve crimes or to find out why something happened - เกี่ยวกับนิติวิทยาศาสตร์
- heatstroke: an illness with fever and often loss of consciousness, caused by being in too great a heat for too long - ลมแดด
- lifeguard (noun): a person who is employed at a beach or a swimming pool to rescue people who are in danger in the water - ผู้ดูแลความปลอดภัยในการทำกิจกรรมนันทนาการทางน้ำ และช่วบชีวิตคนตกน้ำ
- passer-by: one who passes by, one who walks past - คนผ่านไปมา
- physically attack (verb): to attack someone violently - ทำร้ายร่างกาย
- sunbathe (noun): to sit or lie in the sun, especially in order to go brown (get a suntan ) - อาบแดด