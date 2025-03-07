Teacher arrested with child porn
published : 7 Mar 2025 at 07:52
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
A man who had received a teaching award has been arrested for molesting at least eight students aged 8-10 years old at his school in Prachuap Khiri Khan.
Police also found almost 20,000 files of obscene media of both boys and girls, as well as child pornography made by the teacher.
Investigators had received information from the United States saying that they had found images of a boy who had been sexually abused, which had been uploaded to the cloud of a well-known platform via an IP address from Thailand.
Police found the suspect was a teacher at a school in the southern province. Officials raided a house on March 5.
Police arrested Kritsana (no surname given), 32, an English teacher, and confiscated his mobile phone and a 2TB external hard disk. The data in the phone contained almost 20,000 obscene media files of children of both sexes, as well as child pornography created by Mr Kritsana.
Initially, the officers were able to identify eight child victims. They also found information that Mr Kritsana had previously received a teaching award.
The suspect reportedly admitted the charges and said he had been committing the crimes for more than seven years since he was hired as an English teacher.
He said he used to abuse children in both the classroom and the school library, where he would take photos and record videos of his crimes.
He also told children to meet him privately after class, ordering them not to tell anyone and giving them sums of money ranging from 40-100 baht.
Vocabulary
- abuse: cruel, violent tor unfair treatment, especially of someone who does not have the power to prevent it -
- abuse: to use or treat someone or something wrongly or badly, especially in a way that is to your own advantage - ใช้ในทางที่ผิด
- cloud: a way of using computers in which data and software are stored mainly on a central computer, to which users have access over the Internet - คลาวด์
- confiscate: to take away - ยึด
- crime: an illegal activity or action - อาชญากรรม
- IP address: Internet Protocol address; a number assigned to each device (e.g., computer, printer) participating in a computer network that uses the internet for communication -
- obscene: connected with sex in a way that most people find offensive - ลามก
- pornography: books, magazines, DVDs, etc. that describe or show naked people and sexual acts in order to make people feel sexually excited, especially in a way that many other people find offensive - หนังสือ ภาพ เรื่องเขียน หนังและศิลปะที่ลามก
- raid: to forcefully and suddenly enter a place to catch criminals or to search for something like drugs - ใช้กำลังเข้าค้นสถานที่หรือ จับกุมคนร้าย
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- victim: someone who has been affected by a bad situation, such as a disaster, illness or an accident - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย