Four Thais injured in South Korea accidental bombing
published : 7 Mar 2025 at 12:28
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Poramet Tangsathaporn
Four Thais were injured in South Korea when bombs dropped by fighter jets landed in a village on Thursday, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura.
The accident happened during military exercises in Pocheon, about 40 kilometres northeast of Seoul. Fifteen people were injured, with houses and a church being damaged.
Four Thai people were reportedly wounded in the incident. One had injuries to their hands and legs and was in hospital. Three others were slightly injured and were sent back to their homes.
South Korean agencies would cover all medical treatments, Mr Nikorndej said.
The South Korea Air Force has apologised for the accident, and said it would help the injured.
The South Korean Defence Ministry said on Friday the number of people injured in the incident increased to 29, 15 of them civilians, according to Reuters.
Vocabulary
- accidental: when something happens by accident (was not expected or planned) - โดยบังเอิญ
- bomb (v): to attack something with a bomb -
- civilians (noun): people who are not members of the police or armed forces or government agencies - พลเรือน
- cover (verb): to pay the cost of something - จ่ายค่าใช้จ่าย
- damaged (adj): having received physical harm makes something less attractive, useful or valuable - ได้รับความเสียหาย
- exercise: a set of activities for training soldiers - การฝึกฝน
- injured (adj): hurt in an accident, natural disaster, attack, etc. - ได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- injury (noun): physical damage done to a person or a part of their body - อาการบาดเจ็บ
- military (noun): soldiers; the armed forces - ทหาร, กองกำลัง, กองทัพ
- slightly: small in size or amount - เล็กน้อย
- wounded: injured, especially where your skin or flesh is damaged, usually seriously - บาดเจ็บ
- Keywords
- bomb
- south korea
- pocheon