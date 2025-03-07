Four Thais injured in South Korea accidental bombing

The aftermath of Mk82 bombs falling outside the shooting range during joint live-fire exercises, in Pocheon, South Korea on Thursday. (Photo: Kim Hong-Ji via Reuters)

Four Thais were injured in South Korea when bombs dropped by fighter jets landed in a village on Thursday, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura.

The accident happened during military exercises in Pocheon, about 40 kilometres northeast of Seoul. Fifteen people were injured, with houses and a church being damaged.

Four Thai people were reportedly wounded in the incident. One had injuries to their hands and legs and was in hospital. Three others were slightly injured and were sent back to their homes.

South Korean agencies would cover all medical treatments, Mr Nikorndej said.

The South Korea Air Force has apologised for the accident, and said it would help the injured.

The South Korean Defence Ministry said on Friday the number of people injured in the incident increased to 29, 15 of them civilians, according to Reuters.