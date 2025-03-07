Condo owners, agents arrested for illegal rentals
published : 7 Mar 2025 at 14:25
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Aekarach Sattaburuth
A number of condo owners and real estate agents in Bangkok are facing legal action following complaints that some units were illegally rented out as hotel rooms.
Residents of one condo in the Pratunam area complained about the disturbance caused by short-term occupants.
Some unit owners rented their rooms out as short-term accommodation to tourists via online application platforms, the complaints said. Many non-residents were seen in the property's common area, some behaving in a way that made residents feel unsafe.
As part of the investigation, administrative officers posed as tourists and booked two rooms in the condo via one of the apps. The officials met the room agent at the condo to receive the keys.
When they found both units were set up as hotel rooms, the agent was arrested.
Keys to three other rooms were also discovered in the possession of the agent. Charges have now been filed against the unit owner and the agent with Phaya Thai police.
Cases of condo rooms being offered as daily rentals without a licence were also reported in the Huai Khwang-Sutthisan area.
The condos were The Athena (53 rooms), The Oasis (40 rooms) and Chang (98 rooms).
Recent inspections of the three condos resulted in suspects being arrested and complaints being filed with Sutthisan police.
Vocabulary
- agent (noun): a person or company that buys or sells something for someone else - ตัวแทน
- behave (verb): to do things in a way that people think is correct or polite - ประพฤติดี
- charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การร้องเรียน
- legal action: the process of going to court to have something decided officially by law -
- licence: an official document that gives someone permission to do or use something - ใบอนุญาต
- pose: to pretend to be something - วางท่า
- possession: having or owning something - การครอบครอง
- real estate: property - อสังหาริมทรัพย์
- resident: a person who lives in a particular place - ผู้พักอาศัย
- Keywords
- illegal rental
- illegal rentals