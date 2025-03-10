Malaysians advised to avoid visiting southern Thailand
published : 10 Mar 2025 at 08:39
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Abdullah Benjakat
Malaysia has advised its citizens to put off plans to visit southern Thailand following bombings and gunfire in the Thai border city of Sungai Kolok, a popular destination for Malaysians, and in Pattani.
Police on Sunday recommended people delay any plans to visit southern Thailand, Malaysian media reported.
Malaysian security authorities had intensified patrols at the border with Sungai Kolok district to prevent the insurgents entering Malaysia across the Kolok River, he added.
His warnings came after bombs and shootings rocked Sungai Kolok in Narathiwat province on Saturday night.
Early reports said three locations in the city were bombed, but information later emerged of a fourth attack, an explosion at a traffic island behind Maharat Stadium that caused no injuries.
The bombs and shooting at the district office about 7.10pm killed two and injured at least eight defence volunteers. Four civilians were also wounded.
Other bombs went off in Sungai Padi and Waeng districts of Narathiwat and Sai Buri district in Pattani.
Vocabulary
- advise: to tell somebody what you think they should do in a particular situation - แนะนำ, แจ้ง
- avoid: to stay away from a place; to try to prevent something from happening - หลีกเลี่ยง
- border: the official line separating two areas, regions or countries - เขตแดน อาณาเขต
- civilian: of someone who does not belong to the armed forces or the police - พลเรือน
- defence: protecting somebody/something from attack - การป้องกัน, การต้าน, การ พิทักษ์
- emerge: to become known - เป็นที่ประจักษ์ต่อ
- explosion (noun): the sudden violent bursting and loud noise of something such as a bomb exploding; the act of deliberately causing something to explode - การระเบิด
- insurgent: someone who belongs to a group of people fighting to take control of their country or area by force - กลุ่มกบฏ
- intensification (noun): causing to increase in degree or strength - การทำให้แรงขึ้น,การทำให้หนาแน่นขึ้น
- patrol: a group of people or vehicles that move around a place in order to prevent trouble or crime - หน่วยลาดตระเวน
- put off: to delay; to put back to a later time; to postpone - เลื่อนออกไป
- rock: to shock, surprise, or frighten someone - ทำให้ตกใจ, ทำให้สั่นสะเทือน
- volunteer: someone who joins a military force without being forced to do so - อาสาสมัคร
- wounded: injured, especially where your skin or flesh is damaged, usually seriously - บาดเจ็บ