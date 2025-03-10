Malaysians advised to avoid visiting southern Thailand

Forensic police collect evidence at the district office in Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat province, on Sunday after the bombs and shooting on Saturday night. (Photo: Narathiwat Public Relations Office)

Malaysia has advised its citizens to put off plans to visit southern Thailand following bombings and gunfire in the Thai border city of Sungai Kolok, a popular destination for Malaysians, and in Pattani.

Police on Sunday recommended people delay any plans to visit southern Thailand, Malaysian media reported.

Malaysian security authorities had intensified patrols at the border with Sungai Kolok district to prevent the insurgents entering Malaysia across the Kolok River, he added.

His warnings came after bombs and shootings rocked Sungai Kolok in Narathiwat province on Saturday night.

Early reports said three locations in the city were bombed, but information later emerged of a fourth attack, an explosion at a traffic island behind Maharat Stadium that caused no injuries.

The bombs and shooting at the district office about 7.10pm killed two and injured at least eight defence volunteers. Four civilians were also wounded.

Other bombs went off in Sungai Padi and Waeng districts of Narathiwat and Sai Buri district in Pattani.