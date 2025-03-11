Bangkok walkway collapses

Parts of a walkway in Bangkok collapsed as pedestrians were walking on it on Sunday. (Photo: Drama Addict Facebook page)

A concrete walkway renovated a month ago along the Vibhavadi Rangsit road in Bangkok collapsed as pedestrians were walking on it, drawing huge criticism of authorities.

Footage recorded by a surveillance camera on Sunday was posted by the Drama Addict Facebook page on Monday. It showed a man and a woman walking on the walkway in Phayathai district. They suddenly fell into a hole as the concrete blocks collapsed.

The walkway was completed about a month ago by the Department of Highways, the page said in another post showing photos of the collapse. The two pedestrians were not injured, it said.

Many netizens commented beneath the posts, saying it was very dangerous.

"Can pedestrians sue any government agencies for such an incident?" a comment reads.

“If this happened to small kids or the elderly, it would cause serious injuries,” another says.

Officials from Phayathai district office went to check the walkway on Monday.

The hole was 2.5 metres wide, 3m long and 1m deep, the office said.