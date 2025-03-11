Russian arrested on Phangan after complaints about his behaviour
published : 11 Mar 2025 at 08:28
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supapong Chaolan
A Russian man has been arrested and charged with working illegally and drug use after other tourists visiting Phangan island complained about his behaviour.
Tourist police searched the shop where 27-year-old Vladislav Klenov was working on Sunday night.
Tourists on the island had complained to police about the danger posed by his behaviour. This included showing off photos of himself wearing a police vest and holding a rifle, police said.
A search of the shop where he worked selling cannabis products found an air rifle, handcuffs, a police vest and cocaine.
Mr Klenov was charged with working illegally and with use of an illicit drug.
Mr Klenov allegedly admitted to working at the shop in exchange for free accommodation. He said he received 17% of the money earned from selling cannabis products.
He would be liable to a fine of up to 20,000 baht and/or one year in prison if found guilty in the drug case.
Vocabulary
- accommodation: a place for someone to stay, live, or work - ที่พัก
- behaviour: the way that someone acts or behaves - พฤติกรรม, การกระทำตัว
- charge: to accuse someone officially of committing a crime - ตั้งข้อกล่าวหา
- cocaine: (or coke) an illegal drug used as a stimulant -
- guilty: having been decided by a court of law that you committed the crime your were accused of - มีความผิด
- handcuffs: two metal rings joined by a short chain which lock around a prisoner's wrists on someone - กุญแจมือ
- illicit: against the law - ผิดกฎหมาย
- liable (verb): having to do something by law; likely to be punished by law for something - อาจเป็นไปได้
- rifle: a large gun with a long barrel that you hold against your shoulder to fire - ปืนยาว, ปืนไรเฟิล
- vest: a sleeve-less covering for the top part of your body -