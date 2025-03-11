Russian arrested on Phangan after complaints about his behaviour

Vladislav Klenov, right, listens to the charges being read out by a tourist police officer on Sunday. (Photo: Phangan Tourist Police)

A Russian man has been arrested and charged with working illegally and drug use after other tourists visiting Phangan island complained about his behaviour.

Tourist police searched the shop where 27-year-old Vladislav Klenov was working on Sunday night.

Tourists on the island had complained to police about the danger posed by his behaviour. This included showing off photos of himself wearing a police vest and holding a rifle, police said.

A search of the shop where he worked selling cannabis products found an air rifle, handcuffs, a police vest and cocaine.

Mr Klenov was charged with working illegally and with use of an illicit drug.

Mr Klenov allegedly admitted to working at the shop in exchange for free accommodation. He said he received 17% of the money earned from selling cannabis products.

He would be liable to a fine of up to 20,000 baht and/or one year in prison if found guilty in the drug case.