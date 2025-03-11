28 tourists rescued from leaking Krabi speedboat

A boat of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park approaches the leaking Siriwan Marine 5 speedboat, with 28 tourists on board, off the mainland of Krabi province on Monday. (Photo: Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park)

Twenty-eight tourists have been rescued from their speedboat which was leaking en route from Koh Lipe to Phuket.

Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park sent a patrol boat and a speedboat to rescue the tourists stuck on the Andaman Sea off the coast of Krabi province on Monday.

The tourists, whose nationality was unknown, returned to Phuket from Lipe in Satun province.

The boat's bottom began leaking due to the impact of big waves and the skipper could not steer the boat to Koh Phi Phi as water continued to seep into the vessel.

The tourists were sent to Maya Bay on Monday while waiting for a new boat to take them to their destination.