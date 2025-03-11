28 tourists rescued from leaking Krabi speedboat
published : 11 Mar 2025 at 11:22
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Twenty-eight tourists have been rescued from their speedboat which was leaking en route from Koh Lipe to Phuket.
Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park sent a patrol boat and a speedboat to rescue the tourists stuck on the Andaman Sea off the coast of Krabi province on Monday.
The tourists, whose nationality was unknown, returned to Phuket from Lipe in Satun province.
The boat's bottom began leaking due to the impact of big waves and the skipper could not steer the boat to Koh Phi Phi as water continued to seep into the vessel.
The tourists were sent to Maya Bay on Monday while waiting for a new boat to take them to their destination.
Vocabulary
- destination: the place where someone or something is going - จุดหมายปลายทาง
- impact (noun): the force with which one object hits another - แรงกระแทก
- leak: (of a liquid or gas) to flow out of a hole or crack - รั่ว
- nationality: a group of people who have the same race, language, or culture - สัญชาติ
- patrol boats: military or police boats that go around an area regular to make sure there is no trouble there - เรือลาดตระเวน
- seep: (of a liquid) to flow slowly and in small quantities through something - รั่วซึม
- skipper: the captain or manager of a team - ผู้นำทีม
- steer: to control the direction in which something or someone moves - นำทาง ถือพวงมาลัย
- vessel: a boat or ship - เรือ