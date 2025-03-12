Fire at Ramathibodi Hospital, no casualties

Rescuers evacuate patients and hospital staff to safety amid a fire at Ramathibodi Hospital on Rama 6 Road, Bangkok, on Tuesday night. (Photo: Fire & Rescue Thailand)

A fire broke out in a nine-storey building at Ramathibodi Hospital in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok on Tuesday night, the Rama 199 radio centre reported.

Fire responders were alerted to the fire, which started on the second floor of the left wing, around 7.20pm. The building of the public hospital has floors 1-4 designated as operating rooms and floors 5-9 for patient accommodations.

Emergency teams were relocating patients and hospital staff from the left to the right side on all floors while trying to clear smoke.

At 8.40pm, the Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook page posted an update stating that no casualties were reported in the incident.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire.