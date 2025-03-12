Fire at Ramathibodi Hospital, no casualties
published : 12 Mar 2025 at 07:59
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A fire broke out in a nine-storey building at Ramathibodi Hospital in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok on Tuesday night, the Rama 199 radio centre reported.
Fire responders were alerted to the fire, which started on the second floor of the left wing, around 7.20pm. The building of the public hospital has floors 1-4 designated as operating rooms and floors 5-9 for patient accommodations.
Emergency teams were relocating patients and hospital staff from the left to the right side on all floors while trying to clear smoke.
At 8.40pm, the Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook page posted an update stating that no casualties were reported in the incident.
Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire.
Vocabulary
- accommodation: a place for someone to stay, live, or work - ที่พัก
- alert: to tell someone in about a danger or problem so that they can take action to deal with it - เตือนภัย
- casualty (noun): victim; someone/ something that has been harmed, injured or killed as the result of a bad event such as a disaster or crime (casualties: the number of dead or injured) - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย; จำนวนคนตายหรือได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- designated: marked, separated, or given a name for a particular purpose - ถูกกำหนด
- patient: someone who is receiving medical treatment - คนป่วย, คนไข้
- relocate: to move someone or something to another place - โยกย้ายประชาชนออกจากบริเวณ
- responder (noun): someone who answer a question or does something in reaction to something that has happened - ผู้ตอบ,ผู้โต้ตอบ,ผู้ตอบสนอง
- wing: one of the parts of a large building that sticks out from the main part - ปีกอาคาร