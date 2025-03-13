UK murder investigation tied to 2012 Pattaya assault

Adam Pickles, the head of English at Regents International School in Pattaya, was the victim of a savage attack in 2012 that left him in a coma for a year. He subsequently required around-the-clock care up to the time of his death in 2021 at home in England.

Detectives investigating the murder of a British man who died after a serious assault in Thailand 13 years ago are asking for new information about the case.

Adam Pickles, who was 48, died in England in January 2021 due to severe injuries he sustained during the incident in Pattaya in May 2012.

Pickles was the head of English at Regents International School in Pattaya.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury after being attacked with an iron bar in what was believed to have been a road rage incident.

In 2015, Sean Tinsley, originally from Wolverhampton, was sentenced to six years in jail for assault.

West Yorkshire Police launched an investigation following Pickles’ death and would like to hear from anyone with information about the attack after an appeal on the current TV series of BBC Crimewatch Live, which aired on Wednesday.

“I would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in Thailand at the time of this incident,” a West Yorkshire Police detective said.

“We believe Adam’s attacker will have confided in someone who was living there at the time about what happened, and we need that person, or those people, to come forward and tell us what they know."

Information can be reported on the West Yorkshire Police website.